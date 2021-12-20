To Elon Musk, Web3 seems more like a 'marketing buzzword' than a reality

On Sunday, Elon Musk tweeted a TikTok of an interview between Bill Gates and David Letterman in 1995, asking, "Given the almost unimaginable nature of the present, what will the future be?"

In the video, Gates describes the internet to Letterman, which was new and strange to most at the time. After showing the clip, the TikTok user who posted the interview compares the discussion between Gates and Letterman to "what's happening now with Web3."

Web3 is the decentralized iteration of the internet based on blockchain technology, which powers nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, and underpins cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. Supporters of Web3 think the internet today is controlled by a few large companies, like Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook, now Meta. With Web3, users would ideally control their own data instead.

But to Musk, Web3 "seems more marketing buzzword than reality right now," he tweeted.