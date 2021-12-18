Kickstarter, Discord and others are raving about ‘Web3.' Their users give them a reality check

When Kickstarter unveiled its ambition to develop a blockchain-based crowdfunding system, the company characterized the move as a way to push creators closer to their audiences.

"Backers should be able to easily discover and participate more deeply in projects, better control their data, and have more robust tools to assess the trustworthiness and viability of a project," Kickstarter said in a blog post earlier this month.

The reaction from users was hardly the sort of response Kickstarter had been hoping for.

A tweet by the company announcing the news was met with immediate backlash from Kickstarter customers who threatened to abandon the service, citing concerns with the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin and other digital currencies require huge amounts of electricity for processing transactions and minting new units of currency. For its part, Kickstarter said it would use Celo, a "carbon-negative" crypto payments platform, for the initiative.

Kickstarter envisions the new crowdfunding mechanism as a "decentralized" protocol that would make it easier for people to raise funds for projects, even outside of its own platform. The eventual aim is to move its entire website over to the new infrastructure.