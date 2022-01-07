'People are feeling the pain': Parents struggle with school reopenings, closures as Covid spikes

It's been a chaotic week as students headed back to school during the latest Covid surge and winter storms, and working parents are stretched thin managing hour-to-hour changes alongside their jobs. An estimated 5,225 U.S. schools went virtual or closed at least one day this week, according to a school opening tracker from Burbio — some due to rising Covid cases that led to illness and teacher shortages, and others, like in Chicago, after the district and teachers union failed to agree on Covid safety measures. Snowstorms across the mid-Atlantic shuttered schools and care centers as well. In school districts that remain open, parents sent kids back to classrooms under new and uneven guidance around testing to return, masking in school, isolating after a positive case, moving to half-days and other safety requirements. After what seemed to be a smooth start to the school year just months ago, many parents say the latest school and work upheavals make it clear they still aren't getting the flexibility and support they need most from employers during the pandemic.

'There's no way any one of us can compartmentalize everything these days'

In New York City, Jeannie Kim, 48, wrote a message on LinkedIn the night before she sent her two kids, ages 9 and 14, back to classrooms on Monday. "If you've got parents of school-age children on your teams," Kim wrote, "give a thought to the incredible stress they'll be under this week: either sending their kids to school with a mask and a prayer during the worst Covid wave we've seen yet, or once again attempting to work and parent simultaneously while their kids learn at home. Extend a little grace to your reports, your coworkers and your bosses this January." To be sure, living through the pandemic has been relentlessly difficult for everyone, Kim tells CNBC Make It. As the vice president and general manager of content at Policygenius, she's continuing to lead with empathy as she has for the last two years, but with extra awareness of the hard decisions parents are having to make right now. "People have really complex lives outside of the time they spend working for you, more than you can recognize," she says. "Allow people to bring that to work with them. There's no way any one of us can compartmentalize everything these days." Being a thoughtful and supportive manager also requires flexibility, Kim adds, which could mean embracing when a child makes a Zoom cameo, or shifting someone's deadlines if their child's nanny calls in sick. "We can't take away people's stress," Kim says, "but we can at least not add to it by having them worry about how they're going to get their work done right now."

Businesses must 'redefine what child care means'