4.8 million working parents have 'preventable' burnout—here are 5 things that can ease the stress

Roughly 1 in 4 working parents is experiencing burnout at work, according to a new survey of nearly 500,000 workers conducted by Maven, a virtual clinic for women's and family health, and Great Place to Work, a global firm that researches workplace culture. The result is an estimated 4.8 million cases of "preventable" burnout across the country, the report states, as parents continue to juggle home and workplace challenges two years into the pandemic. Even as schools and child care centers reopened across the country, parents continue to navigate additional health and safety precautions for their kids, says Karsten Vagner, senior vice president of people for Maven. And the latest omicron variant adds another layer of uncertainty for the outlook of in-person learning and child care. While kids and teens have been cleared to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in recent months, children under 5 still can't be vaccinated. Simply put, Vagner tells CNBC Make It, "parents continue to burn out and experience exhaustion from the pandemic, which is not over."

5 key drivers to attract, retain and support working parents

Burned out workers are more than twice as likely to quit their job, the report says, which could spell trouble for employers during the Great Resignation. Some 64% of working parents are considering a career change, including leaving their jobs, according to one estimate from Catalyst. But taking a closer look at employees who said they were not experiencing burnout, Maven and Great Place to Work identified five characteristics of a workplace that helped parents feel more supported, which could boost hiring and retention efforts. Working parents are less likely to report feelings of work burnout when they: See benefits as special and unique for their needs Feel able to be themselves at work Experience a psychologically healthy work environment Believe leaders genuinely care for them as people Feel treated as a full member regardless of their job role It makes sense that supporting working parents starts with providing holistic, flexible and inclusive benefits, Vagner says. In order to address the nuanced and evolving challenges of working parents, business leaders should gather specific data and "not treat parents as a monolith," Vagner says. For example, the parent of a child with a disability will have different concerns from the parent of a child who is adopted. Further, parents of a newborn may need different resources compared with parents of a teenager. Leaders must also approach the challenges, and solutions, from an intersectional lens: Working moms experience higher levels of burnout than working dads, and moms of color most of all. All of this — providing good benefits, considering employee needs, creating a supportive and caring work environment — is good for retaining employees and attracting new ones, Vagner adds, which can reduce burnout even further. One of the biggest drivers of burnout during the pandemic has been simply too much work among too few people, which has been made worse during times of high turnover beginning in the spring of 2021.

Supporting working moms throughout their careers