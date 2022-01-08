How to stick to your 2022 goals, according to motivation scientist — and why most people fail

If you're already slipping on your New Year's resolutions, here's some good news: You have plenty of time to get back on track, and stick to your goals all year long.

That's according to psychologist and behavioral scientist Ayelet Fishbach, who knows a thing or two about the science of motivation.

"I've been studying motivation since the end of the '90s," Fishbach, a professor of behavioral science at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, tells CNBC Make It.

According to Fishbach, New Year's resolutions often fail because people pick goals that they dread doing every day. To truly follow through on your resolutions, she says, start by instead picking goals that excite you.

"The main factor that we found [in our research] that predicts success in your resolutions is intrinsic motivation," she says.

But that's just the first step. In her new book, "Get It Done: Surprising Lessons from the Science of Motivation," Fishback urges people to focus on four key areas when creating their goals: