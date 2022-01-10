The top 20 companies on a hiring spree for remote workers this year

2022 is kicking off with as tight of a job market as ever, and workers are looking for jobs with more flexibility.

To help people narrow their search, FlexJobs released its latest report of the top 100 companies hiring remote jobs in 2022, taking into account some 57,000 companies who list their openings on the job site.

New to the list this year are HubSpot, Mayo Clinic and Stitch Fix, while several major employers have consistently made the top 100 since the report began nine years ago: Anthem, Inc., CVS Health, Dell Technologies, Kelly, Parexel, SAP, Stride, Inc., and UnitedHealth Group.

Each company is hiring "hundreds, if not thousands, of remote jobs in a given year," FlexJobs career services manager Brie Reynolds tells CNBC Make It.

FlexJobs saw a 12% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2021 over 2020, with notable growth in accounting and finance, as well as HR and recruiting roles that can be done partially or fully from home. Nearly 30% of listings are for jobs at a manager or senior level.

"People are actively interested in continuing to work remotely," Reynolds says. Just look at the record levels of people quitting low-paying, inflexible jobs during the Great Resignation, she says. "As remote work has continued, employers are seeing more of what it could look like and how it could work in the long-term."

Here are the top 20 companies hiring for remote jobs in 2022, according to FlexJobs, along with the full list of the top 100 companies here.