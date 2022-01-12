Consumer prices reached a 40-year high in December—here's what's more expensive

Consumer prices continued to rise again in December, although at a slower rate than in November.

The consumer price index, which measures the cost of various goods and services, jumped up another 0.5% on a seasonally adjusted basis in December — a 7.0% increase on a year-over-year basis compared to last December, according to a Labor Department report released Wednesday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says that used vehicle prices and shelter were the largest weighted contributors to the latest increase in overall prices, along with household furnishings, apparel and medical care.

Here's how much consumer prices for various items rose from December 2020 to December 2021, according to data from the U.S. Labor Department: