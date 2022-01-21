The top 3 skills employers are looking for in 2022, according to career experts

One of the biggest challenges of finding a new job is standing out among the competition: in a pile of hundreds, sometimes thousands of applications, why should a recruiter pick yours?

The difference between landing an offer or a rejection can come down to skills — not just the qualifications you list in a single line on your resume, but also the examples you provide in an interview or cover letter that highlight your strengths.

"Hiring managers are prioritizing soft skills in a way they never have before," LinkedIn career expert Andrew McCaskill tells CNBC Make It. "They're recognizing that this new world of remote and hybrid work requires people who can adapt and are eager to learn."

According to Monster's "Future of Work" global report, which included responses from 3,000 business leaders in September, 58% of employers said finding candidates with the right skills has been their biggest hiring challenge during the coronavirus pandemic.

Another 63% of employers, however, said they would hire someone with transferable skills – think teamwork, time management or leadership — and train them on the technical aspects of the job.

Here are the top three skills job-seekers need in 2022, according to McCaskill and Monster career expert Vicki Salemi.