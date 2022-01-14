Professor who predicted 'The Great Resignation' shares the 3 trends that will shape work in 2022

In 2021, three words shaped the world of work: "The Great Resignation."

Anthony Klotz, an organizational psychologist and professor at Texas A&M University, coined the phrase during an interview with Bloomberg last May to describe the wave of people quitting their jobs due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which led many to re-think where, how and why we work.

But he never predicted what would happen next: The Great Resignation has continued to dominate headlines and stun business leaders as turnover reaches new highs. In November, a record 4.5 million workers left their jobs, according to the Labor Department's latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover report.

The Great Resignation has inspired other terms to describe the work revolution we're witnessing, including "The Great Reimagination," "The Great Reset" and "The Great Realization." These narratives explain how we're re-examining the role of work in our lives, but miss the broader consequences of this quitting wave, and what it means for the individual worker, Klotz argues.

"It's not just about getting another job, or leaving the workforce, it's about taking control of your work and personal life, and making a big decision – resigning – to accomplish that," he tells CNBC Make It. "This is a moment of empowerment for workers, one that will continue well into the new year."

Below, Klotz shares his three predictions for what work will look like in 2022: