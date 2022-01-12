The 10 best U.S. places to work in 2022, according to Glassdoor

What makes a company a great place to work?

The answer to this question has changed often over the past two years as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic radically altered where and how we work. Companies have been making significant changes as well to attract talent in a tight labor market such as conducting business online, offering flexible work schedules and ramping up diversity and inclusion efforts.

On Tuesday, job site Glassdoor released its annual 100 Best Places to Work in 2022 list. For the report, Glassdoor scoured millions of employee reviews and insights about companies submitted between October 2020 and October 2021.

Researchers focused on companies with at least 1,000 employees and 75 reviews, rating each organization on a 5-point scale for its career opportunities, compensation, culture, management, work-life balance and other factors.

According to reviews, people felt that the best employers offered clear communication and support during the pandemic, ample opportunities for career advancement and a flexible work environment, among other benefits.

There's three elements that distinguish the 10 best workplaces from the rest: having a clear mission; strong, transparent senior leadership; and investing in employees' career development, Christian Sutherland-Wong, CEO of Glassdoor, tells CNBC Make It.

NVIDIA, a graphics chip maker based in Santa Clara, California, claimed this year's number one spot. "Employees at NVIDIA really appreciate how family-first leadership has been throughout the pandemic, especially providing them flexibility to navigate this difficult time," Sutherland-Wong explains. "They also really connect with their CEO, Jensen Huang, as an inspirational, approachable leader – and financially, the company has done really well over the past year, which doesn't hurt either."

Across multiple industries, technology, retail, manufacturing and finance had the most winners on the list, although technology dominated the top 10 highest-ranked companies.

Here are the top 10 best places to work in 2022, according to Glassdoor: