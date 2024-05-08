Workers are secretly using AI on important tasks over fears it makes them look replaceable, new Microsoft and LinkedIn research finds

The ChatGPT chat screen on a laptop computer and logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

AI usage in the workplace is at an all-time high with workers determined to get ahead of their busy schedules, but concerns about the nascent technology replacing jobs are still there, according to a new Microsoft and LinkedIn research.

Microsoft and LinkedIn released their Annual Work Trend Index Wednesday which looked at the effects of AI on the labor market by surveying 31,000 people across 31 countries including the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, India, Singapore, Australia and Brazil.

It found that although 75% of workers are using AI in the workplace, over half of respondents don't want to admit that they're using it for their most important tasks. This is because 53% of those who are using AI at work on their most important tasks are worried that it makes them look replaceable.

Additionally, nearly half of professionals are concerned that AI will replace their jobs and are considering quitting their current postings in the year ahead.

Colette Stallbaumer, general manager of Microsoft Copilot and co-founder of Microsoft WorkLab, told CNBC Make It that workers need to get over their fears and start embracing AI.

"The more you can as an employee lean in and learn, the better off you're going to be," Stallbaumer said.

"I think that's where people have to get over the fear hump a little bit and move into optimism, move into a growth mindset, taking the opportunity to learn these skills, because all of the data shows it's going to make them more marketable, whether you're inside your company today, or looking to make a move or get hired."