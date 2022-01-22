Getting vaccinated doesn't affect your fertility — but getting Covid might for men, new study says

A new study shows that Covid-19 vaccines don't impair fertility in men or women — but a Covid infection could potentially affect a man's fertility for up to 60 days.

Research funded by the National Institutes of Health and published on Thursday in the American Journal of Epidemiology tracked data from more than 2,100 women and some of their partners in the U.S. and Canada for roughly a year, ending in November 2021.

It found that getting vaccinated against Covid had no discernable effects on fertility rates in either men or women, adding to a growing body of evidence regarding the safety of Covid vaccines.

The study also found that men who tested positive for Covid within 60 days of their partner's menstrual cycle were 18% less likely to conceive during that cycle, compared with men who had not tested positive.

"There's not necessarily any harm in trying to conceive shortly after having Covid, but it may just take a bit longer," Amelia Wesselink, a study co-author and research assistant professor of epidemiology at the Boston University School of Public Health, tells CNBC Make it.

Wesselink says the findings showed no long-term effects from Covid infections on male fertility, or any effects on female fertility.