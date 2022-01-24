Still avoiding life admin? How to motivate yourself to do even the dullest of tasks

Many of us start the New Year with the best intentions to finally tackle those boring "life admin" tasks.

But, despite our best intentions, we continue to put them off.

If that sounds like you, then here are some motivation tips to help you get started.

James Danckert, a cognitive neuroscientist and professor at Canada's University of Waterloo, told CNBC via video call that the differences in how we cope with boredom is one explanation as to how effective we are at finishing a task we don't want to do.

He referred to two studies conducted on high school students, which looked at how they coped with becoming bored in class.

Those with a behavioral style of coping with boredom tended to simply choose to do something else and put off the task at hand. Meanwhile, Danckert explained that those with a cognitive coping style reframed their thinking to "try and make the task that they have to do into something else … to give it some meaning, to give it some purpose."

Danckert said that the studies found that those students that practiced this "cognitive reframing" experienced less boredom and were able to complete monotonous tasks well.