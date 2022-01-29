We tried $180 Alaskan red king crab legs to see if they're worth the money—here's what happened

There's a reason videos of people eating copious amounts of crab legs rack up millions of views on Youtube. People love watching almost as much as they love eating them.

In fact, there are entire channels dedicated to devouring crab of all types.

But not all crab legs are created equal.

Snow crab legs are the most common variety, and at $66 for two pounds, they're some of the most affordable. Dungeness crabs cost $60 for 2 pounds and have thicker shells and firm meat. The most common king crab you find in restaurants are called golden king crab, which cost about $136 for 2 pounds.

But the pinnacle of all crab legs are the wild-caught Alaskan red king crab, which command a hefty price tag of nearly $180 for 2 pounds.

Arnie Dzelzkalns, the head seafood buyer at online retailer Crowd Cow, says the reason for the higher prices is simple: supply and demand.

"This past year, there was a moratorium. The season was closed completely because stock levels were too low," he tells CNBC Make It. "And the international markets are really seeking out Alaskan red king crab. It's kind of the best out there."

Dzelzkalns says fishermen want to catch king crab right before they molt so the meat completely fills the shell. The Alaskan red king crab season lasts for just six weeks, from October to the second week of November. Alaskan red king crab are caught in the Bering Sea.

To find out if Alaskan red king crab is worth its price, we took 2 pounds to Daniel Boulud's namesake restaurant, Daniel, in Manhattan — which has not one but two Michelin stars.

