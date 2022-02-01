Tom Brady retires as the highest-earning NFL player of all time—here's how much money he made over 22 seasons

Tom Brady retired from the National Football League Tuesday as the record holder in a slew of categories, including most all-time wins, Super Bowl titles, passing yards and touchdowns. But there's one other title he secured over his Hall of Fame career: most money earned. The 44-year-old earned $292.9 million over his 22-season career between his salary, bonuses and other incentives, but not counting endorsements. That puts him firmly atop the list of highest-earning players in the history of the NFL. He is $23 million ahead of No. 2 Drew Brees, and also tops Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers, according to Spotrac.

Making Brady's record even more remarkable is the fact that he was taken with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, meaning he missed out on the lucrative signing bonuses that top draft picks receive. In fact, Brady didn't earn more than $1 million in a single season until 2002, when he received $3.8 million during his third season. Brady spent the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls, before leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won the Super Bowl last year.