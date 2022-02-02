Some taxpayers have already received their tax refunds. Here's how to make sure yours isn't delayed

Tax season 2022 may have started just one week ago, but some people say they've already received their refunds from the IRS.

Some social media users on Reddit and Twitter say they've already gotten direct deposit payments at banks including Chime, Wells Fargo and more. Many of these people say they filed on or near Jan. 24, the first day returns were accepted by the IRS, and had fairly simple taxes, although some do have dependents and claimed the half of the child tax credit that was not paid in advance last year.

That includes, Marlon B., a project manager in Ohio, who filed his return on Jan. 25 and woke up to a refund direct deposited into his bank account Tuesday morning. Marlon, who asked his last name not be disclosed for privacy concerns, says he and his wife will put their refund, which totals a few thousand dollars, toward a down payment and moving expenses on their first home, which they plan to buy sometime this summer.

"We had to delay this process last year because of Covid, and also because our refund was delayed almost seven months last year," he says. "Having a refund in eight days this year is giving us peace of mind knowing we can plan our home purchase as scheduled."