Tax season starts today. Here's why you should file as early as possible

It's that time of year again. Monday, Jan. 24 marks the first day U.S. taxpayers can file their 2021 federal returns, and if you're anticipating a refund, don't wait until they're due on April 18 to do so. You will want to get a jump on filing as soon as you can this year.

Typically, the IRS aims to send refunds within 21 days of filing electronically and within six weeks for returns filed by mail. But the agency is already warning that this tax season will be a hectic one, with all of the Covid-19-related tax changes like the stimulus checks and enhanced child tax credit payments.

"In many areas, we are unable to deliver the amount of service and enforcement that our taxpayers and tax system deserves and needs," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement earlier this month. "IRS employees want to do more, and we will continue in 2022 to do everything possible with the resources available to us."

The agency is also still dealing with a couple-million-plus backlog of 2020 returns that need to be manually corrected, as well as a small staff.

The quickest way to get a refund is to file online as early as possible and request direct deposit. The agency says that it processes returns on a first-come, first-served basis.