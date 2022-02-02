The 10 best U.S. jobs of 2022, according to Glassdoor—they all pay over $100,000

The U.S. job market is buzzing with new opportunities despite a surge in coronavirus infections driven by the omicron variant. According to new research from Glassdoor, many of the top jobs are offering flexible work arrangements and six-figure salaries.

On Tuesday Glassdoor released its latest report highlighting the 50 best jobs in America for 2022, focusing on companies with at least 100 salary reports and 2,000 job postings on its site as of December 2021. The list identifies the top careers for job-seekers that offer ample job openings, strong job satisfaction and high earning potential.

Psychiatrist (#22) and psychologist (#34) made the best jobs list for the first time as demand for mental health services continues to soar amid the ongoing pandemic. But tech roles dominate the list, claiming eight spots in the top 10.

"Nowadays, every company is a tech company," Daniel Zhao, a senior economist and data scientist at Glassdoor, tells CNBC Make It. "The pandemic has really emphasized the value of data because of how sharp and unpredictable the changes from this crisis have been – more companies are turning to real-time data to understand what's going on and make decisions."

Enterprise architect, with responsibilities include overseeing the development and coordination of an organization's technology systems, is the #1 job on the list, followed by full stack engineer and data scientist.

Such roles have high job satisfaction scores because they're better suited for flexible work arrangements, Zhao adds, which is a sought-after benefit among employees and job-seekers alike given the ongoing pandemic.

Here are the 10 best U.S. jobs in 2022, according to Glassdoor, along with the full list of the top 50 jobs here.