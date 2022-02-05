You could get paid $2,022 to sit back and watch Super Bowl LVI — here's how

Do you think that you can watch football better than anyone else? You could actually get paid over $2,000 for doing just that during Super Bowl LVI – with just one catch.

Sports betting website The Game Day is offering a potential one-day "dream job" for one NFL super fan who could earn up to $2,022 by watching Super Bowl LVI from the first play to the last pass, and even the halftime and post-game shows. The company will ask the selected candidate a series of 15 NFL-themed questions throughout the game, and the candidate will earn money for each correct answer.

The Game Day hasn't specified what the questions will cover, but the website says the chosen applicant will need to be a football fan with "the ability to recall iconic moments" from the sport's history, as well as "a strong attention to detail" and the "ability and availability to monitor and analyze everything that happens on Super Bowl Sunday."

In other words, you'll likely have to stay glued to the TV to make sure you can answer any questions about what's happening in the big game. There will be a total of 15 questions, and the one "ultimate NFL super fan" will win $134.80 for each correct answer.

The selected candidate won't run any risk of losing money, which is a unique proposition for a gambling company.

If you think you're up for the job, you can fill out this online application form to apply. The application includes prompts like predicting the final score of Super Bowl LVI, waxing poetic about your favorite NFL player of all-time, and writing persuasively about why you deserve the position.

Applicants must be 21 years or older and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to qualify.

Applications are due Feb. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The chosen fan will be selected on Feb. 10 and contacted via email, according to The Game Day.

