Why saying 'that's a great question' during a job interview is a mistake, according to career experts

Pre-interview jitters can feel a lot like stage fright: you might be nervous or afraid of stammering as you strive to dazzle the audience (the interviewer) with your confidence and prowess. Rehearsal can help you achieve a standout performance, but even then, you'll probably come across at least one question that stumps you. "About 80% of interview questions are usually predictable, but there's always going to be that one odd ball question," career coach Emily Liou tells CNBC Make It. Companies "aren't looking for a flawless interviewer either," she adds. "It's okay to stutter or draw a blank! The most important traits an interviewer is evaluating for are your communication skills and connection to the job." Next time you're stuck on a difficult interview question, use these strategies from Liou and recruiting expert Jeff Hyman to craft a smart answer and impress any hiring manager:

Start with a short stall

Hyman has interviewed more than 30,000 people throughout his 25-year career as a recruiter – and he says there is one "cliché" phrase he hears from stumped job candidates that you should avoid: "That's a great question!" It's a reflexive response that a lot of candidates will use to buy themselves a few seconds, but it can come across as vague or insincere, Hyman says. Instead, preface your pause with a different response, such as "That's a really thoughtful question, I've never been asked that before." "It's a small compliment to the interviewer, and it indicates that you care about providing an insightful answer, so you need a second to think through your response," Hyman notes. Try not to pause for longer than 30-60 seconds, however, to avoid any lingering, awkward silence.

Focus on problem-solving