38% of workers still experience harassment remotely—here's what employers can do about it

Since the coronavirus pandemic started almost two years ago, workplaces have had to make drastic changes and more conscious efforts to improve employee wellbeing. However, harassment at work remains a major issue and remote workplace harassment, specifically, has become an increasingly urgent problem, according to recent research from AllVoices. Although the shift in workplace dynamics and embrace of remote work has had its benefits, according to AllVoices' "The State Of Workplace Harassment" report, 38% of employees still experienced harassment remotely, through email, video conferencing, chat apps or by phone. Additionally, 24% believe harassment continues or gets worse through remote work channels. But what does this look like for different demographics, and how can employers fix it? Here's what the research and experts say.

Workplace harassment affects people differently

According to the report, types of harassment people face in the workplace vary among gender, race, sexual orientation, age and socioeconomic status. AllVoices, which surveyed 822 full-time American workers, found that female respondents had experienced sexual harassment (38.8%) and discriminatory harassment/bias (36.4%) more than their male counterparts. Entry level respondents were more likely to experience physical harassment and discrimination (55.8%), while workers over age 45 experienced psychological harassment more (38%). When it comes to Black/POC and white employees, there are some "key differences" in how they experience and handle workplace harassment, according to AllVoices founder and CEO, Claire Schmidt. "White respondents were 10 percentage points more likely to say that their workplace takes action when harassment occurs compared to employees who identified as BIPOC," Schmidt tells CNBC Make It. "BIPOC employees were 9 percentage points more likely to say that harassment continued or got worse while working remotely. They were also 8 percentage points less likely to report harassment than white employees." Schmidt says that, based on the report, 39% of Black employees have experienced personal harassment in the remote workplace, and 36.1% have experienced racism.

How managers should respond