Biden pledged to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court—meet 5 who could be up for the job

Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. Seated from left: Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left: Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

During a press conference in Delaware in June 2020, President Joe Biden said that he hoped to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court if the opportunity presented itself. Now, in wake of the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer, Biden intends on fulfilling his pledge. "We are putting together a list of a group of African American women who are qualified and have the experience to be in the court," he said during the 2020 conference. "I am not going to release that until we go further down the line of vetting them." Biden has already made progress in diversifying appellate courts. So far, he has nominated eight Black women to the 13 U.S. Courts of Appeals; five of them have been confirmed. Though the list of women to take Breyer's seat has yet to be confirmed, there are some rumored frontrunners. According to NBC News, "two leading contenders are said to be federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger." From recent Court of Appeals nominees to the youngest person to be appointed to the California Supreme Court, meet five Black women who Biden is said to be considering to potentially fill Breyer's seat. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to be a U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, is sworn in to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on pending judicial nominations on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 28, 2021. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Ketanji Brown Jackson is a judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and frontrunner for Breyer's seat. She's rumored to be a top prospect for Biden, as he promoted her to her current position just last year. Before this, the DC native was district judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia from 2013 to 2021. While the House impeachment inquiry was underway, Jackson presided over the attempt by the Trump Justice Department to prevent former White House counsel Don McGahn from testifying to Congress. According to the National Law Journal, Jackson stated in a 120-page opinion that "compulsory appearance by dint of a subpoena is a legal construct, not a political one, and per the Constitution, no one is above the law." California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger