These 5 'annoying' phrases make you sound passive aggressive at work—here’s what to say instead

When's the last time you rolled your eyes at an email loaded with corporate lingo? If the answer is "today" or "this week," you're not alone: people are fed up with workplace jargon. You can hear the collective, exasperated sigh of employees across the internet as videos and tweets poking fun at overused phrases like "per my last email" and "circle back" garner millions of likes. According to recent research from Slack, 63% of workers find it "off-putting" when colleagues use workplace jargon in their communication, and 78% reported stopping themselves from talking or sending messages to avoid using jargon. The report is based on survey responses from 2,000 remote and hybrid workers in the United States conducted in January. However, as much as workers loathe such clichés, 89% admitted to relying on workplace jargon in conversations with clients, managers and colleagues to "sound more professional" or "maintain office norms." Here are the top five most annoying workplace jargons to avoid according to Slack, and tips for communicating better at work:

Why it's annoying: "ASAP" is problematic because it "communicates urgency without clarity," Jaime DeLanghe, senior principal of product management at Slack, tells CNBC Make It. Everyone's "ASAP" has different meanings, too – yours might mean the end of the week, but your boss's could mean the end of the day, which can exacerbate tension and work delays. What to say instead: Choose a specific date or time. For example, career coach Emily Liou recommends writing, "Is it possible to get me this by EOD?" in a request to someone – that way, the receiver can respond with a more realistic timeline if needed and you "avoid disappointment on both ends," she adds.

'Keep me in the loop'

Why it's annoying: Similar to "ASAP," this phrase lacks clarity about expectations, DeLanghe says. It can also feel redundant, or imply a lack of trust, especially in a managerial relationship: "You don't want to sound like a helicopter mom," DeLanghe cautions. What to say instead: Set parameters about how frequently you and the person you're communicating with should meet or talk about the topic, including specific action words or measurable metrics. For example, DeLanghe suggests saying "Please update me on X date or when X milestone has been achieved."

Why it's annoying: Even if it's intended as a compliment, telling someone they're a "team player" or asking someone to "be a team player" can come off as passive aggressive or a directive, DeLanghe says. As we continue to work through a pandemic, workers have dealt with a lot of stress and unexpected challenges, too, – and this kind of comment can sound like it's encouraging overwork. What to say instead: There's plenty of other encouraging phrases to share your appreciation for a colleague, Liou says. She recommends saying, "I appreciate you!" or "I'm so glad you're part of this team."

Why it's annoying: "Who has 110% to give in their work right now? A lot of people are already stretched to their capacities," DeLanghe says, noting the uptick in resignations and mental health issues we're facing. "Hearing this can feel particularly grating, like you're not working hard enough," she adds. What to say instead: It's better to use inclusive or motivating language that champions an individual employee or team, Liou suggests. Phrases like "Let's do our best," "We can do it," and "You're going to crush it" are more positive alternatives.

'Just checking in'