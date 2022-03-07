Shake Shack is partnering with Jack Dorsey's Block to offer a bitcoin rewards program

Your next order from Shake Shack might come with a side of crypto.

The popular burger chain on Thursday announced that it would offer cash-back rewards in the form of bitcoin to customers who pay for their order using Cash App.

Qualifying orders will receive 15% of the cost of their order back in bitcoin. To be eligible, customers must pay with Cash Card, Cash App's debit card.

The promotion, which lasts through mid-March, is a push to reach younger customers and to see if there is enough demand for the ability to pay with crypto, Shake Shack's chief marketing officer Jay Livingston told the Wall Street Journal.

Shake Shack does not currently accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. Livingston said that the partnership with Cash App, which is owned by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's Block Inc., will likely spur more adoption than "if we just started taking crypto right now at our kiosk."

"You're always trying to place your bets on those things that truly will be meaningful and not waste resources on the ones that won't," Livingston said

Dorsey has long been an advocate for bitcoin, comparing it to "the early internet" over the summer and saying that his "hope is that creates or helps create world peace."

Users can find the promotion in Cash App under the Cash Boost program. A representative for Shake Shack did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

Shake Shack's foray into crypto makes it the latest fast food brand to explore the crypto space. Last year, Burger King ran a promotion where customers could win one bitcoin with eligible purchases, while McDonald's made headlines when it created an NFT, or non-fungible token, of the McRib for the sandwich's 40th anniversary.

