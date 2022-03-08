How a San Francisco tech company is supporting its 250-plus workers in Ukraine: 'This is personal'

For the last two weeks, Andy Kurtzig's days have been punctuated by emergency phone calls and urgent email updates from his team in Ukraine. Kurtzig is CEO of the San Francisco-based tech company JustAnswer, and 252 of its approximately 1,000 employees are based in offices throughout Lviv, Uzhgorod and Kyiv. "My top priority right now is to keep them all safe," Kurtzig says. Ukraine is home to 44 million people, including a community of roughly 200,000 software developers who work remotely for companies in the U.S. and Europe. According to one industry estimate, 20% of Fortune 500 companies have their remote development teams in Ukraine. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine on Feb. 21, Kurtzig says that "every morning when I wake up and every night when I go to bed, I'm thinking about how to keep our people safe. This is a war. This is a crisis. This is an emergency."

Supporting colleagues in Ukraine

JustAnswer has had a presence in Ukraine since 2010 and has spent years anticipating a Russian invasion and ratcheting up employee safety measures since the Maidan Revolution in 2014. Over the last two weeks, JustAnswer has worked to relocate employees and their families to safer locations in Lviv and Uzhgorod, paying for moving fees, rent on new leases, hotel stays and bus fare. The company also committed to continue paying the salaries of any employee who gets drafted or chooses to volunteer to join the Ukrainian military during the war. JustAnswer has employees in the U.S., India and Manila. Non-Ukrainian employees receive a daily update from their colleagues and are encouraged to donate to Ukrainian army and volunteer organizations through the business group Lviv IT Cluster. As of Tuesday, the donation page surpassed its $100,000 goal. Kurtzig is also encouraging employees to write to their elected representatives to support the people of Ukraine through military efforts, financing, medical aid and refugee housing. Kurtzig, who spent six months living in Ukraine with his family in 2019, sees his stance as beyond political: "It doesn't just affect people in Ukraine or Russia or Eastern Europe. This affects all of us globally. This is about democracy, freedom and opportunity. What we're doing is not just about JustAnswer or a few employees. This is personal."

People expect businesses to take a stand for Ukraine