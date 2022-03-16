Here's what a Harvard-trained sports medicine doctor does when she doesn't 'feel like exercising'

On days when I don't feel like exercising, I practice a simple and time-efficient method to be more active without committing to a full-on workout: I add "fitness snacks" into my day.

But prioritizing daily movement is one of the best things you can do to improve your health and quality of life. Regular exercise can help prevent medical conditions including heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, anxiety and depression, and many types of cancer .

If you hate exercising, you're not alone . Even as a sports medicine doctor and physical activity advocate, I understand why living a more active lifestyle can be challenging, especially with our hectic schedules.

When I say fitness snacks, I don't mean pre-workout shakes or protein bars.

Fitness snacks are short bursts of activity spread out throughout the day as opposed to one long workout session. For example, instead of a 30-minute workout, you can opt for multiple 5- or 10-minute movement breaks throughout the day.

One of the easiest ways to sneak in a fitness snack is by walking. When I don't have time to commit to a full workout, I'll take a 10-minute neighborhood stroll or do a few laps around my home or office.

It sounds simple, but most people never actually take the time to do it. And yet it's so easy! Adding it to your calendar can help as a motivation and reminder. If I end up having to skip it, I'll make up for it by taking the stairs instead of the elevator that day, or park my car furthest away from the grocery store entrance.

For years, 10,000 steps has been the standard recommended daily step count, but a 2020 study found that you can receive the same health benefits by reaching 7,000 steps a day.

On average, most of us can comfortably walk 1,000 steps in 10 minutes. This is probably faster than you would walk through the grocery store, but slower than if you were intentionally walking fast because you're late.

I meet a lot of people who have no idea how active they are. So a good starting point is to download a free step count app or get a wearable tracker. Find out where you are now in terms of how many hours you're sitting a day and how much you're walking — then determine how much to increase from there.