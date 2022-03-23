'I'm spent': Ash Barty's shock retirement from tennis offers some vital career lessons

Ashleigh Barty of Australia smiles as she attends a media opportunity at Kooyong on February 24, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.

Career coaches believe the shock move by the world's number one tennis player Ash Barty to retire from the sport at the age of 25 offers young people some important lessons.

"It's hard to say but I'm so happy and I'm so ready and I just know at the moment, in my heart for me as a person, this is right," Barty said via social media on Wednesday.

In an emotional interview with retired Australian tennis player Casey Dellacqua, Barty said she felt the time had come to pursue "other dreams."

The tennis star said she had been thinking about the decision for a long time, but that it was winning the Grand Slam title at Wimbledon last year that changed her perspective.

Despite achieving her "one true dream" of winning Wimbledon, Barty said there was a little part of her that "wasn't quite satisfied, wasn't quite fulfilled."

"There was this perspective shift in me in this second phase of my career that my happiness wasn't dependent on the results, and success for me is knowing that I've given absolutely everything I can," Barty said, adding that she no longer had the "physical drive, the emotional want" to continue to challenge herself at the top level of tennis.

"I am spent, I just know physically I have nothing more to give and that for me is success," she said.

Barty said she understood that some people might not understand her decision to step back, particularly having just won her third Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January. Indeed, Dellacqua pointed out that Barty was currently probably "one of the most marketable athletes in the world."

However, Barty said she had other goals she wanted to chase and these "don't necessarily involve traveling the world, being away from my family, being away from my home which is where I've always wanted to be."