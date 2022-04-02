The 15 worst places to buy a home in the U.S. if you want it to increase in value

Where you live can drastically affect the long-term value of your home, according to a recent SmartAsset study.

SmartAsset examined home prices dating back to 1997 across 400 metropolitan areas in the U.S. and ranked each based on home value growth and price stability, which is the probability that a home will experience a price decline of 5% or more at any point in the 10 years after it is purchased.

While top markets like Austin, Texas, have seen home price growth of 384% since 1997, homes in the 15 bottom-ranked markets have only increased in value by an average of 84% in that time.

The lower-ranked markets tend to be in so-called rust belt states: former manufacturing hubs that have experienced long-term industrial declines. These include Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Michigan.