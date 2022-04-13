How parents can help highly sensitive kids thrive

According to psychologist Elaine Aron, between around 15% and 20% of the population could be identified as highly sensitive.

Parents may be worried about the challenges that their child will face if they're highly sensitive, but psychologists say that in the right environment kids that possess this trait can actually thrive.

A highly sensitive person is someone who processes things around them, both positive and negative, more deeply.

The term "highly sensitive person" was said to have been coined by psychologist Elaine Aron in the 1990s, who also refers to it by the scientific term "sensory-processing sensitivity."

According to Aron, between around 15% and 20% of the population could be identified as highly sensitive. Aron has also debunked some of the negative assumptions that are associated with being highly sensitive, such as people with this trait being more shy. In fact, she said that 30% of highly-sensitive people are extroverts.

In her work on highly sensitive children specifically, Aron referred to research on a species of monkeys with a genetic variation that made them "uptight" and being more easily susceptible to stress.

"But when given at birth to the most skilled mothers, this good mothering led them to become unusually competent, often becoming the leaders of their troops," she explained.

Aron said that humans have also been found to share this genetic variation, arguing that it "bestows many benefits: Improved memory of learned material, better decision making, and overall better mental functioning."

So how can parents harness the qualities of a highly sensitive child to help them succeed?