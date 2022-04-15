6 tips for creating strong work connections in a hybrid office, according to an expert

If working remotely during the pandemic made staying connected with coworkers a challenge, a new era of hybrid work is going to make things even trickier.

Laysha Ward is certain "the future of work will be hybrid" and, as Target's executive vice president and chief external engagement officer, she has an idea of what it takes to engage and deepen relationships with team members, leaders and community stakeholders.

The pandemic has made staying connected harder but also pushed people to realize how much they need it at work, at home and in their community, Ward tells CNBC Make It: "We need human relationships now more than ever coming out of the pandemic and in the midst of racial reckonings and the uncertainty that's happening around the world."

To be sure, Ward has more than 30 years of experience building professional connections during her tenure at Target and knows not everyone will have an easy time of it. But feeling connected with colleagues could help people feel more satisfied at work, she adds, particularly during a period of high turnover in the white-hot labor market. "I believe when employees feel they belong, they're more engaged, perform better and are more likely to stay," Ward says. "Even outside of the workplace, we crave that sense of belonging and community as well."

She offers six tips for establishing strong connections with colleagues in a pandemic-era hybrid environment.