Nearly a third of U.S. adults are more ‘scared’ of the metaverse than 'excited'

If you're looking forward to a future spent working and playing in the virtual realms of the metaverse, you're currently in the minority.

According to a recent survey of more than 2,500 U.S. adults, people are currently more likely to fear the metaverse than be excited about it. The survey, which ran from March 23-25 and was conducted by Axios and market research software company Momentive, asked respondents if the idea of the metaverse made them "more excited or scared about the future."

Only 7% of respondents said the idea of a metaverse – virtual worlds where you can interact with friends and coworkers, play games and watch live events, all with a VR headset – made them "more excited" about the future. Almost one-third of respondents said it made them "more scared."

The largest contingent – 58% – answered "neither," suggesting that the majority of Americans still treat the idea of the metaverse with relative indifference. That matched up closely with another of the poll's findings: 60% of its respondents were unfamiliar with the idea of the metaverse, in the first place.