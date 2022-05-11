New inflation data is out—here's what it says about the state of the U.S. economy

At last, consumers are starting to see some relief: The rate of inflation for consumer prices declined in April, according to highly-anticipated Labor Department data published Wednesday.

The overall year-over-year price of consumer goods and services is now 8.3%, a 0.2% drop from March's 40-year high, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI). That's a slightly slower deceleration than some observers expected: Ahead of the Labor Department's data release, 52 economists surveyed by Bloomberg projected an median estimated inflation rate of 8.1%.

The slowdown is partially driven by energy prices, which declined 2.7% in April after rising 11% percent in March. Gasoline prices fell 6.1%, as did used vehicles and clothing, which dropped 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

Falling prices on these products is good news for consumers — especially for gas prices, which have nearly doubled in the last year. The CPI numbers suggest that despite recent gas price surges, there are limits to how quickly those prices can grow.

Meanwhile, core inflation — which excludes typically volatile food and gas prices — doubled last month, going from 0.3% in March to 0.6% in April. The cost of shelter, food, airline fares, and new vehicles were the largest contributors to the all-items increase, according to the Labor Department.

In other words, pandemic-related supply chain issues and labor shortages are likely still a problem.