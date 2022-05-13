A 30-year Wall Street veteran on his best career advice to ‘hack the system’ to find success

Navigating your career path can be a hard task. For people of color and other underserved communities, that process can be even harder, with factors like discrimination, lack of representation, and burnout at play.

Dave Liu, an entrepreneur and 30-year Wall Street and Silicon Valley veteran, faced many of these obstacles during the span of his career in finance.

"I saw a reasonable amount of representation at the mid-level, but none at the managing director level. And it really had a huge impact on me because I wanted to be successful," Liu shares with CNBC Make It. "I wanted to rise up, but when I looked around, it was all white guys. And it made me realize that if I didn't learn how to break through the bamboo ceiling and learn how to hack the system, then I was going to be stuck at the middle management level."

Using the tips and tricks he picked up throughout his career, Liu says he managed to raise over $15 billion dollars for hundreds of companies and start successful businesses himself in areas like commerce, entertainment and artificial intelligence.

In 2021, the Harvard MBA used his career tricks to write his book, "The Way of the Wall Street Warrior: Conquer the Corporate Game Using Tips, Tricks, and Smartcuts."

These are two of the "smartcuts" Liu finds to be the most valuable: