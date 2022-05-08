These are the 10 best—and worst—states for working moms in 2022, according to a new report

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, women handling professional and child-care responsibilities have faced adverse effects to their careers.

Recent research from the U.S. Census Bureau, based on information from the Current Population Survey, found that around 10 million U.S. mothers living with school-age children were not actively working in January 2021, a 1.4 million increase compared to pre-pandemic levels.

As working moms reenter the workforce, there are some places where they can balance work and family life better, according to WalletHub's latest report, which ranks the best and worst states for working moms in 2022.

To compile the list, WalletHub, a personal finance website, compared 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance.

Seventeen metrics were used, including child-care costs, gender pay gap, and parental leave policy score, and metrics were weighted differently. The overall score was calculated using weighted averages for all metrics for each state.

Based on WalletHub's report, these are the 10 best states for working moms: