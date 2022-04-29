This is the key to having a successful side hustle as a college student: "Find your niche"

For college students, doing assignments and meeting deadlines can already be a tough task, and having to support yourself and pay for loans only adds to that stress. A side hustle is a great way to make some extra money, while still prioritizing your college career. Almost half (46%) of Gen Z'ers already have a side hustle, according to Grow Acorns. So how do you get started? According to Alyssia Leach, a senior business marketing student at the University of Louisville and a side hustle content creator with over 140,000 followers, it's all about finding your niche and leveraging your strengths.

The importance of focus

For someone who finds themselves having several strengths or interests, finding a niche can be difficult. But trying to do everything at once can make you seem unreliable and unfocused. "I've made videos on niching down and got a lot of negative feedback, actually. People are like 'I love everything, I want to do everything.' And you end up like the man in the neighborhood who has 50 different business cards because he can do 50 different things. But people aren't thinking of him first when they need something done, they're thinking of him last." Instead of casting a wide net, focus on being great at whatever you plan to pursue, and build upon that. "Niching is important because it's sustainable," Leach explains. "You can change, alter and grow, and your supporters will grow with you."

Finding your niche