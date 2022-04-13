The 10 best entry-level jobs for new college grads, according to a new report

Graduation is right around the corner, and the class of 2022 is in a great position to negotiate salary and benefits for their first post-grad job.

According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers' 2022 Job Outlook report, employers plan to hire 26.6% more new graduates from the Class of 2022 than they did from the Class of 2021. But which roles will offer new graduates the best combination of high compensation, growth and benefits?

New research from personal finance website WalletHub shows that the best entry-level positions are largely in engineering. To identify the best and worst first jobs, WalletHub compared 108 entry-level occupations across three key dimensions: Immediate opportunity, growth potential and job hazards.

They then measured those dimensions using 12 metrics, including average starting salary, projected job growth by 2030 and typicality of working over 40 hours a week. The weighted average across all metrics calculated each job's total score and rank.

Based on WalletHub's report, here are the top 10 best entry-level jobs of 2022: