This is how often you should update your resume—whether or not you're looking for a new job

When's the last time you looked at your resume?

It might be tempting to ignore your CV unless you're looking for a new job or up for a promotion, but having a strong, up-to-date resume is critical to your success, no matter where you are in your career.

"When a recruiter calls, or your dream company has an opening, that's not the time to be scrambling to edit your resume," Jeff Hyman, CEO of Recruit Rockstars, tells CNBC Make It. Hyman has reviewed thousands of resumes and interviewed more than 30,000 people throughout his 25-year career as a recruiter.

While you don't need to update your resume every day, you should make it a habit to refresh your resume on a regular basis. Hyman recommends updating your resume at the end of each fiscal quarter, or once every three months, and after each performance review you have with your manager.

Treat this resume editing session like a meeting: Block at least 30 minutes in your calendar, or add a reminder in your planner, Hyman says, so you have uninterrupted time to reflect on your recent projects and achievements, and add them to your resume.