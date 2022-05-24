3 of the most common, tricky questions asked in finance job interviews—and how to answer them

Starting a career in finance can be tough. And with graduation season underway, many students and recent grads may be stressed about getting their foot in the door.

Right now is the perfect time for finance and economics students to enter the workforce. Interns on Wall Street are making 30% more this year, with some making near $10,000 a month. There are some standard requirements to getting these opportunities like relevant coursework, a high GPA, and relevant experience. But knowing the right things to say during the interview plays a huge role in nabbing the job.

According to Patrick Curtis, the founder and CEO of Wall Street Oasis (WSO), a financial modeling and interview training business for fields like investment banking and finance, networking is the key to getting your big break.

"It's all about the relationships. You know somebody on the inside, and that's it. That's how you get the interview," Curtis tells CNBC Make It. "And then if you get the interview, you're ready and you've drilled in your technical questions, why you want to be there and what the job is about because you've talked to and learned from people who are already in the industry."

Curtis says that the interview process can be stressful, but being thoroughly prepared can help you answer some of the difficult questions.

The team at Wall Street Oasis compiles lists of potential interview questions candidates should be prepared for. Here are three of their top interview questions, and how to answer them: