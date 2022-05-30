The 10 U.S. cities where women are most likely to earn $100,000 or more

Bringing home a six-figure salary is a mark of financial success for many people, and it's more common depending on where you live.

For example, as many as 1 in 3 women in San Jose, California, brings home at least $100,000 a year, according to a new report from GoodHire, an HR platform. The analysis draws data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Department of Commerce to find out where there are higher shares of high earners across the country.

It makes sense that the highest concentration of six-figure earners live in expensive cities around the Bay Area and on the East Coast. Workers in these competitive talent markets may also have more leverage to negotiate higher pay, though that doesn't always mean it goes as far to cover essential living expenses.

And because of racial and gender wage gaps, women are less likely to reach the six-figure threshold compared with men. Just 11% of women make $100,000 or more on a national level, whereas 21% of men do.

Here are the top 10 U.S. cities where women are most likely to earn six-figure salaries: