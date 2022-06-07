This 32-year-old Australian woman has saved $28,000 on travel by cat-sitting around the world—here's how

Madolline Gourley says she's discovered a great money-saving strategy for travelling abroad – and it only requires 30 minutes of work per day.

The 32-year-old, based in Brisbane, Australia, travels the world house- and cat-sitting. In exchange for her half-hour of labor – which includes feeding, snuggling and cleaning litter boxes – Gourley receives free lodging. In the last four years, she estimates that she's saved roughly $28,000 in travel expenses while visiting almost 50 homes across Australia and the U.S.

Back in 2017, Gourley was working a contract job writing copy for state government websites in Queensland when she heard that some of her coworkers were living rent-free by housesitting, using an app called TrustedHousesitters. At the time, Gourley was feeling a need to travel – and didn't see the point of watching homes for free in Brisbane, where she already lived.

So she created a profile on the app, broadened her search to all of Australia and the U.S. and added her experience as a life-long cat owner to her profile. Today, she also uses platforms like MindMyHouse, HouseCarers, Aussie House Sitters, House Sitters America and House Sitters Canada to travel abroad, in between and during time off from contract copywriting jobs.

Gourley documents her journeys on a blog called One Cat at a Time, and while her venture into international cat-sitting involves a degree of wanderlust and spontaneity, she sees her experiences as practical – even though some of her friends find her adventures unusual.

"If you take out the fact that I'm from Australia, it's not that much different than a friend or a neighbor watching your pet," Gourley tells CNBC Make It. "Their place is the only form of payment I get."