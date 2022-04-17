The 10 most popular U.S. locations to visit this spring, based on TikTok views

As warmer days approach, you might start thinking about your next vacation — and if you're looking for an unexpected gem in the U.S., you might not have to look very far.

On Wednesday, international luggage delivery company MyBaggage published its list of the 10 most popular places in the U.S. to visit this spring, based on a potentially surprising methodology: TikTok views. And for the most part, the winners weren't typical beach destinations in Florida, or tourist attractions in California or New York.

Rather, the list primarily featured locations near mountain ranges, national parks and other natural attractions — mostly in the western and southern U.S. Top of the list, for example, was the Oregon Coast where whale watching is a top attraction: From March until June, people travel from across the world to spot whales migrating north towards Alaska, according to Oregon's Parks and Recreation Department.

To get the list, MyBaggage ran a series of location-based hashtag searches through TikTok, and sorted the results by total views. At the time the report was compiled, videos tagged with #oregoncoast had 254.4 million views on the app, according to MyBaggage. Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the No. 2 location on the list, had 71.3 million views, by comparison.

Check out the top 10 for some great ideas on where to potentially travel this spring: