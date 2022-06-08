The top 5 jobs employers are hiring for right now—and how much they pay

As inflation continues to soar, people are quitting their jobs or entering the labor market in search of higher-paying opportunities.

A recent report from Pew Research Center found that low pay, followed by a lack of opportunities for career growth and disrespect in the workplace were the top reasons Americans quit their jobs last year.

Although the labor market has been hot for several months now, job-seekers won't maintain the upper hand for long, Giacomo Santangelo, an economist at Monster, tells CNBC Make It — so if you're hoping to land a new job and boost your income, now is the time to dust off your resume and start applying.

"People have been comfortable jumping from job to job up to this point because they were able to fall back on their savings, and they had a lot of choices, but that's going to be over very soon," he says. "More companies are implementing hiring freezes and waiting for the dust to settle from this volatile, transitional period we're in with the economy."

To help job-seekers find the best opportunities, Monster looked at millions of postings on their database and identified the jobs with the most new openings in May.

Here are the top five most in-demand jobs right now, per Monster's findings — and how much they pay, according to Payscale: