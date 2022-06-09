Buffett disciple Mohnish Pabrai names his 2 favorite investing books right now

Looking to invest in stocks with long-term value? Veteran investor Mohnish Pabrai has two books to recommend.

Speaking to CNBC Pro Talks, Pabrai — a value investor and disciple of billionaire Warren Buffett — said that "100 to 1 in the Stock Market" is an "extremely well-written" book.

Authored by Thomas Phelps and originally published 50 years ago, the book teaches about how to increase wealth one hundredfold through buy-and-hold investing.

Buy-and-hold is a passive investment strategy that involves purchasing stocks and holding them for a long period of time, even if there are short-term fluctuations.

The founder of the Pabrai Investment Funds, which has grown from $100,000 in 1999 to $1.2 million in revenue as of March this year, was discussing his playbook on what to buy and what to avoid.

Another book for those looking for "competitive advantage or ability to earn superior returns," he said, is Christopher Mayer's "100 Baggers" – which talks about companies that returned $100 for every $1 invested.