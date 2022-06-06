Bill Gates has 5 book recommendations for your 2022 summer reading list: ‘Compelling without sacrificing any complexity’

Bill Gates isn't particularly interested in breezy beach reads this summer.

The billionaire bibliophile and Microsoft co-founder is back with his latest list of reading recommendations – this time, with five new titles for the summer season. And, as Gates admits in a post on his Gates Notes blog published Monday, this year's list comes across as "pretty heavy for vacation reading."

"There are books here about gender equality, political polarization, climate change, and the hard truth that life never goes the way young people think it will," Gates, 66, writes. "It does not exactly sound like the stuff of beach reads."

But that doesn't mean they're hard to read, he notes. From New York Times columnist Ezra Klein to science fiction writer Kim Stanley Robinson, Gates writes that the authors of his latest picks are all "able to take a meaty subject and make it compelling without sacrificing any complexity."

Here's his list of five "great books for the summer":

'The Power'

By Naomi Alderman

Gates writes that "The Power," a 2016 sci-fi work from British novelist Naomi Alderman, was originally recommended to him by his oldest daughter, Jennifer.

The novel's premise imagines a scenario where women around the world suddenly develop the ability to emit deadly electric shocks from their hands – which results in women becoming the dominant sex and forming a matriarchy. The book, which tackles themes of gender equality and gender roles, gained critical acclaim when it was released, including from The New York Times and former president Barack Obama.

"Reading 'The Power,' I gained a stronger and more visceral sense of the abuse and injustice many women experience today," Gates writes. "And I expanded my appreciation for the people who work on these issues in the U.S. and around the world."