Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.

Some experts believe inflation might show signs of cooling off, but Suze Orman, host of the "Women & Money ... and Everyone Smart Enough to Listen" podcast and co-founder of emergency savings firm SecureSave, disagrees.

"I personally believe that this inflation is here to stay for quite some time," said Orman, who joined CNBC Senior Personal Finance Correspondent Sharon Epperson on CNBC's Twitter Space conversation, "Invest with Pride: Ready. Set. Grow," on June 2.

There's a way to capitalize on high inflation, though, Orman said: "The No. 1 investment that every single one of you should have no matter what right now is a [U.S. Treasury] Series I bond."