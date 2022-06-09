The LinkedIn hacks this Gen Z corporate TikToker swears by to stand out in the job search

LinkedIn has become a favorite for Gen-Zers looking to find new careers, network with recruiters and stay in the loop with their peers. Most LinkedIn profiles have the basic essentials: a headshot, personal bio and job history. But there are some ways young talent can step it up a notch.

According to Corporate Natalie, a 25-year-old TikTok star known for her relatable, corporate humor, LinkedIn helped her find her full-time tech job during the pandemic when in-person networking was at a standstill.

"I was working from the Chicago office of my consulting firm in San Francisco and there was no real talk between the two branches," she shared with CNBC Make It. "So I had to network with people in San Francisco, and I was able to get that job through DM-ing and following people on LinkedIn."

In addition to networking, Natalie, who's worked in tech for the last three years and only goes by her first name publicly, says she made her profile stand out by posting video content and taking advantage of LinkedIn.