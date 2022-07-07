26% of concertgoers plan to take on debt to attend shows this summer—here's how to avoid it

As the world progresses back to normalcy, the concert scene is following suit.

Concert crowds are expected to be back to average pre-pandemic sizes this summer, according to a recent survey from LeadingTree, which surveyed 2,072 people in the U.S. about their summer concert plans.

About 26% of Americans plan to attend a concert or music festival this summer. With ongoing inflation — and extra spending as a result — around 32% of attendees plan to spend $500 or more. Not only that, but 26% of concertgoers are planning to be in debt after the summer from concert-related expenses.

However, after years of a lackluster concert scene, the majority of those planning to take on debt say it's worth it. And the younger age groups — Gen Z and millennials — are more likely to welcome it, with 25% of Gen Zers and 27% of millennials saying it's worth going into debt for a concert or music festival.

Beyond tickets, many aspects of a concert can be costly. The most common expenses are food and drink (60%), a new outfit (32%), merchandise (27%) and a hotel or rental (27%), LendingTree found.

People are even willing to spend extra money on the seat itself. In particular, 48% of millennials and 41% of Gen Zers will splurge on their favorite artists.