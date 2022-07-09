I talked to 70 parents who raised highly successful adults—here are 4 things they never did when their kids were young

As parents, we hear a lot about the things we should do with our kids. But it's also important to flip that around and consider what we shouldn't do. As I researched and wrote my book, "Raising an Entrepreneur," I interviewed 70 parents who raised highly successful adults about how they helped their children achieve their dreams. Despite the diverse ethnic, socioeconomic and religious backgrounds, there were four things that the parents of these smart, driven and entrepreneurial individuals never did when their kids were young:

1. They never treated their kid's hobby as a waste of time.

Sports, video games, debating, music, birdwatching — every child of the parents I spoked to had a passion outside of the classroom. The parents never veered their kids away from the hobby because they knew it was keeping them mentally active. Radha Agrawal is the founder of Daybreaker, a global morning dance movement with over 500,000 community members in 30 cities around the world. Previously, she was the CEO of Super Sprowtz, a children's entertainment movement focused on healthy eating. But growing up, her passion was soccer. With support from her parents, she and her twin sister Miki played three hours a day, starting from when they were five years old. Eventually, they played at Cornell University, where they were known as the "Legendary Soccer Twins." Although her career today was nothing to do with soccer, Radha told me that she developed a lot of grit and resilience from the sport: "You have to be disciplined. You learn to be organized and focused. And you learn the politics of teamwork, and what it takes to be the captain."

2. They never made all the choices for their kids.

It can be extremely tempting to constantly make decisions for your kids. After all, you're the adult — you know your children better than anyone else does, and you don't want them to suffer. But successful parents resist that temptation. Ellen Gustafson co-founded FEED Projects, providing food in schools for children. Today, she is a thought leader and regular speaker on social innovation. Her mother Maura said to me: "We encouraged her to be independent, and to think for herself. I'd tell her, 'Trust, but verify. Check it out. Be sure it's true. Don't drink the Kool-Aid. Just because everyone else is doing it, that doesn't mean you have to.' You want your kid to grow up to be cautious, but not fearful." "As a parent, you can see what their strengths are," she continued. "But you have to let them figure it out. The best way to do that is by asking questions like, 'What choice do you think would be more helpful to you in the future?'"

3. They never prized money or high-paying degrees over happiness.

I have nothing against academic and professional degrees — my husband and I both have graduate degrees, and it has worked for us. But a degree may represent an expensive waste of your child's time if it has no connection to their interests. And if their only reason for being in school is to get the piece of paper or make the contacts needed to land a high-paying job. Someone who loves something enough and works hard at it will find a way to turn it into a living, even without a degree in that field. And they won't be afraid to tackle an opportunity that won't pay anything for a few years as they might be if they had to pay off high student debt every month.

4. They never neglected financial literacy.