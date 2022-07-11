Signing bonuses, pay on demand and other fast-growing work perks companies are offering to attract new employees

ZipRecruiter compiled a list of fast-growing work perks. Here are some of the most prevalent perks, including the number of jobs that offered them per 100,000 listings, and the rate at which they grew between 2019 and 2022.

For those looking for work ― whether you've just started your career or are considering a pivot ― this could mean many employers vying for your time and talents. And that's reflected not just in the number of jobs open, but in the benefits employers are offering to entice potential employees .

Job postings offering this perk: 14

Growth rate: 53%

Depending on the level at which you're entering your role, signing bonuses can range from less than $5,000 to more than $50,000 for managers and executives, according to Harvard Law School. "Signing bonuses were generously offered to attract talent in 2021," says Buber, "but employers have pulled back in 2022, instead focusing on overall compensation and base pay increases."

In terms of pay on demand, "after the inflation numbers started going up, people wanted to have access to their paychecks before they completed" the two weeks or month it usually takes to earn them, says Buber. Now, some companies are offering workers the chance to get their pay whenever they want "to have access" to it.

Remote work has long been growing as an option ― it's one of the first perks companies offer, says Buber. And in terms of wellness benefits, those could include, "gym memberships, virtual gyms, like virtual yoga classes that you can join every week," and counseling, whether that's wellness counseling or nutritional counseling, says Kristin Kelley, chief marketing officer at CareerBuilder.

And funny as pet insurance may seem, it's actually "very common that people have pet insurance on their insurance policies" now, says Kelley.

