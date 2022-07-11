Millennials and Gen Z — your days of remote work could be numbered, says author

Millennials and Gen Z, it may be time to reacquaint yourself with office attire and the daily commute: Your days of remote working could be numbered, according to one future of work author.

As the workforce adapts to a "post-pandemic" landscape, it could be in the interests of both employers and employees to return to the office full-time, Steve Cadigan, LinkedIn's first chief HR officer, has said.

Younger workers — those in Gen Z and the lower range of the millennial age bracket — looking to advance their careers could especially stand to gain from a return to pre-pandemic norms, according to Cadigan, whose book "Workquake" explores how the pandemic could could pave the way for a better workplace model.

"That 20 to 35, particularly the 20 to 29, 30-year-old age is really frustrated," Cadigan told CNBC.

"Their sense of commitment to an organization where they haven't met people in person, they haven't been around, is much less than the people who are spending time together as we were before," he said.